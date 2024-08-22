Play Brightcove video

Adamson was caught on camera by police during the disorder.

A teenager has been jailed for his part in the Bristol disorder on Saturday 3 August.

Cassius Adamson, of Lockleaze, threw beer kegs at a police vehicle and was also seen hurling bricks, bottles and a traffic cone at officers.

He was sentenced on Thursday 22 August where his honour Judge Patrick described his behaviour as "shameful" and "disgusting".

He is the ninth person to be jailed at Bristol Crown Court for violent disorder following the unrest.

His Honour Judge Patrick described his behaviour as "shameful" and "disgusting". Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A total of 33 people have been arrested and 18 have been charged.

The court heard how Adamson was at the front of a group on Bristol Bridge, which moved to the Mercure Hotel where he intimidated counter protesters and acted aggressively towards police officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Clement Goodwin said: "Everyone who has received a prison sentence so far for their involvement in the disorder on 3 August played a significant part in the shameful behaviour we saw on that day.

"They were all part of a group which used or threatened violence and caused others to fear for their safety and have now been convicted and sentenced for violent disorder.

"Our message has always been clear: we will identify those responsible and make sure they face justice and we're continuing to make arrests as that work progresses."