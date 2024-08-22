Vets are warning people to "be vigilant" following reports of dogs falling ill on a housing estate in Gloucestershire.

It's thought the animals ate or drank something toxic, possibly in the fields behind the Cleeveland Estate, in Bishop's Cleeve, near Cheltenham.

Dragon Vets have issued a warning to pet owners and advised them what to look out for if they think their dog is unwell.

The veterinary practice, based at Cheltenham Racecourse, said: "We have had dogs admitted with suspected toxin ingestion after walking around the fields behind the fields at Cleeveland Estate in Bishop's Cleeve.

“Symptoms include excessive panting, high temperature and vomiting.

"Please be vigilant if visiting this area and if your dog shows any of these symptoms after a walk please call your local vet practice."

Concerns surround the Cleevelands Estate in Bishop's Cleeve. Credit: Google Maps

Tewkesbury Borough Council said: "We are aware of concerns from residents in the Cleevelands Estate, Bishop's Cleeve following recent reports of pet dogs falling ill in the area.

“Our teams are currently working with vets in the area to establish the potential cause of the illness.

“We will of course update residents accordingly should any further action be required. "