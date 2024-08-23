Filton Avenue stabbing: Two men charged with murder 

Two men have been charged with murder after a man died in Bristol.

Police were called to Filton Avenue around 3.45am on Wednesday 21 August after reports a man had been stabbed.

The victim - now revealed to be 39-year-old Tomasz Stankiewicz - managed to get into a car and drive a short distance to Oakley Road, where someone he was with then called for an ambulance.

Paramedics took the man to Southmead Hospital where he died a short time later.

Gegin Assad, of Horfield, and Ferahg Fukeri, of Lockleaze, have both been charged with murder.

The two men, aged 23 and 28 respectively, have been remanded in custody and are due before magistrates in Bristol on Saturday 24 August.

A third man arrested in connection with police inquiries has been released under investigation.