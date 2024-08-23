A pilot died after crash landing and rolling for 100m following a private flight to Cornwall after missing the runway, according to a report.

The accident happened at 2.06pm at Truro Airfield on 3 September last year.

According to the report that has now been published by the Air Accident Investigations Branch (AAIB), the 60-year-old pilot of the light aircraft suffered a fatal neck injury.

The Vans RV-6A plane touched down by the side of the runway on all three of its wheels.

Investigators found the nose wheel had dug into the ground before deforming, causing the aircraft to flip onto its canopy before rolling for 100m.

According to witnesses, the aircraft appeared to “bounce twice” before tipping over its nose.

The report’s conclusion said: “The investigation did not determine why the aircraft landed deep and off the runway to the right.

“There were a number of factors that led to the aircraft’s energy being sufficient for the aircraft to nose over, and the canopy being slightly deformed.”

Following the accident, the AAIB makes several safety actions: