The family of a "popular" and "loving" teenager who died following a crash have paid tribute to him saying he brought "lots of joy, energy and laughter to his friends and family".

18-year-old Oliver Weston died in the early hours of Thursday 8 August after a crash at Haldon near Exeter.

In a statement, Oliver's family said: "Oliver was a loving and very loved son, brother and cousin, our family have been left heartbroken following his death.

" Oliver had a passion for living his life and working hard. His spare time was spent with his motorbikes which were a huge part of his life, he also enjoyed fishing and could name hundreds of fish.

" Oliver was very popular amongst his peers and he bought a lot of joy, energy and laughter to his friends and family.

"Oliver will be missed by all who knew him and will forever remain in our hearts."

Sixteen-year-old Hanna Green and 15-year-old Ruby Campbell also died following the collision and two other teenagers were taken to hospital.

Devon and Cornwall Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage which may help with enquiries.

They are being asking to provide information online or by telephoning 101, quoting log 49 of 08/08/2024.