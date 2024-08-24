A Plymouth woman has set up a fundraiser for their “loving, joy-giving” sister to raise money for her life-changing treatment after she was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour.

Johnny and Jade Allen aim to raise £63,000 to fund proton beam therapy for Jade’s sister, Rachael Carrotte.

Rachael’s brain tumour is surrounded by nerves that control eye movements, vision, and encase the internal carotid artery which is a crucial blood vessel.

The 43-year-old’s family are concerned that certain treatments carry significant risks including memory and sight loss.

The family have turned to proton beam therapy which is designed the target and kill tumour cells with precision to minimise damage to surrounding tissue.

However, the treatment is expensive and Jade has said the family is appealing for support.

She said: “My sister, Rachael, is the most loving, joy-giving and determined person I know. She wants to have a full life, and I want to help make that happen.

“Conventional treatment is possible through the NHS, but at a cost to Rachael's quality of life. We had been desperately seeking alternatives, and then we discovered a treatment called proton beam therapy.

"Proton beam therapy is a non-intrusive treatment that will shrink the tumour without any long-term side affects. However, it does not come cheaply.

"Now that proton therapy has been approved, we are begging you for your financial support to give Rachael the best quality of life.

"Anything you can do to help, even sharing this page, will be deeply appreciated."

Rachael, from Gloucestershire, said: "I'm very grateful for everyone's support during this journey.

"Your donations and sharing my story will be greatly appreciated by me and my family."

Rachael also hopes that sharing her story will raise awareness of the Brain Tumour Charity, which has supported her since her diagnosis.

The charity provides support to those affected by brain tumours.