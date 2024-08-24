A man has died after a crash between a lorry and a motorbike near Frome.

Emergency crews were called to the A316 at around 2.15pm on 23 August.

The man, who was riding the motorbike, died at the scene. Police say his next of kin have been informed.

"Our thoughts go out to them and we will ensure they are supported by a specially-trained officer", an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson spokesperson said.

"Witnesses, or anyone with dashcam, are asked to contact us online or call 101 and quote reference log number 595 of 23 August", they added.