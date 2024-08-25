England’s 'prettiest village' may ban coaches amid ‘overtourism’ concerns

Coaches could soon be banned from the centre of “England’s prettiest village” amid serious concerns of overtourism in the Cotswolds.

Bibury, with its iconic Arlington Row, is among the most picturesque villages in the world.

But its huge popularity as a destination for touring coaches has made life a nightmare for many residents who feel their village is not their own during the hours tourists crowd Bibury.

Illegal parking is now commonplace in the village where many visitors struggle to find a spot.

The increase in the amount of large coaches which park in the small village has made matters worse.

And there have been reports of villagers who confront people over the issue being physically attacked.

Bibury residents have been calling for a solution to ease the problems they are facing.

A recent road safety audit by Gloucestershire Highways has come up with a series of recommendations which includes relocating the coach parking area and potentially setting up a park and ride for the village.

Mark Honeyball, who lives in the village and has been campaigning for a solution, says he has been assaulted four times by drivers after asking people who park illegally to move on.

He said the situation has reached a tipping point in the village and the situation has become quite fraught.

“The last few weeks it has been getting particularly bad to the extent where we now have had a safety report back from Gloucestershire County Council (GCC),” he said.

“It clearly says the bridge is damaged and the roads are unsuitable for large coaches. It quite clearly says the coach bays we have on the other side of the bridge are unsafe.

“There have also been a number of serious injuries reported in Bibury due to traffic.”

He said there are plans afoot for a park and ride and once it is done the tourists will have “a much nicer experience”.

“They will not have hundreds of cars in the photos, the roads won’t be congested and everyone should be happy, in theory,” he said.

Parish Council chairman Craig Chapman says Bibury is suffering greatly from overtourism which results particularly from the volume of coaches that visit the village.

“They not only bring in large numbers of tourists who maybe stay for 30 to 40 minutes but causes massive disruption and creates significant safety issues,” he said.

“GCC road safety officers witnessed on separate occasions coaches reversing in to the parking bays without a banksman. Traffic stopped for five minutes due to blocked carriageway and coaches alighting passengers in to the carriage way.

“A recent GCC report indicated that our one bridge has structural issues resulting from the volume of traffic using it which includes numbers of coaches.

“It is therefore very positive that a GCC road safety report undertaken in August recognised the bridges structural issues and also indicated that the two coach parking bays are fundamentally unsafe.

“However, having recognised the issues we face, the Parish Council and community are now seeking urgent action by GCC to resolve them.”

The road safety report says that over the last five to ten years, the level of visitors to Bibury has increased exponentially.

“There has been a huge increase in the number of cars and coaches visiting the village but there is a lack of infrastructure and parking control to cope with the surge in tourism.

The width of the carriageway on the approach to the village on the B4425 is restricted due to limited road widths, according to the report.

And there are multiple bends where vehicles over 17 tonnes have to stray across the central line markings in order to continue their journey This poses a risk of head on collisions.

The bridge is suffering structural damage. And the report says it is an attraction for tourists.

While there is a dedicated pedestrian bridge there were a number of people standing in the road to get a photograph.

Highways officers, who conducted the report, also say there is nothing to indicate which vehicle has the right of way at the bridge which could cause conflicts and create frustration among drivers leading to aggressive driving.

There are two coach parking bays but to manoeuvre into the spaces coaches block the carriage way and reverse into the space. In the same area where pedestrians are directed to use the footbridge.

The report recommends a priority system at the bridge, removing and relocating the coach parking area. This could be troublesome as there seems to be no area within the immediate 3km vicinity which is suitable for coaches.

It also suggests creating a park and ride system outside the village using smaller vehicles to ferry visitors to the area and install a pedestrian footpath on the bridge. And to install a width restriction on the bridge.

County and District Councillor Lisa Spivey (LD, The Ampneys and Hampton), has been working since last year with the village, police, highways to try and find a solution.

She said: “As soon as William Morris said it was England’s prettiest village, that place was doomed to have a million people come and see it.

“From a Cotswold District point of view we do everything we can to not promote Bibury. But try as you might, it’s one of those quintessential, idyllic, English villages.

“But the number, and more importantly, the size of the coaches coming in to Bibury just makes it really unpleasant for residents and the people living there.

“The coach comes in, they offload. People walk around for 20 minutes, they take the standard picture of Arlington Row.

“They look at the ducks walk along the river and that’s it. There are no real advantages from the coaches for the village and the businesses there.

“The coaches are huge these days. There is nowhere for them to turn around really. I’ve escalated it to senior highways officers that it needs coordinate work.”

North Cotswold MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, who convened a public meeting over the issue in May, says he supports any move to solve the village’s problems.

He said: “I would support any initiatives that can alleviate the problem of traffic, parking and in particular coach parking in Bibury.

“While at the same time recognising the reality, which is that Bibury is one of the top visitor attractions in the country which has to be a good thing for both visitors and the local tourism economy.’’

Gloucestershire County Council has been approached for comment.

