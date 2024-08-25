A man has been charged after a 'serious assault' at the Foxhill motocross event in Wiltshire.

Police were called to the event in Upper Wanborough on Thursday evening at around 9.15pm after reports a man in his 30s had been assaulted and suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital and a man was arrested, police confirmed.

Ben Starr, 34, of Woodside Avenue, Ripley, has now now been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court today.