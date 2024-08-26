A man in his 40s has died after his car left a carriageway in Twerton.

The fatal single-vehicle collision took place on Sunday morning (25 August).

Emergency services were called to the Pennyquick and Whiteway Road area at approximately 2.20am.

According to police the purple Citroen car was being driven towards Newton St Loe when it left the road.

A man in his 40s, who was the sole occupant of the car, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said "Our sympathies are with them at this hugely distressing time.

"A specially-trained family liaison officer will provide them with support".

Road closures were put in place to enable emergency services to respond, but these have now been lifted.

Motorists who were driving in the area who have any relevant information or dashcam footage have been asked to contact the police.