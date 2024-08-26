A motorcyclist has died after a crash in a Wiltshire village.

Emergency services were called to the B4696 in Ashton Keynes, near Swindon, shortly before 3pm on Sunday 25 August.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s from Chiseldon, died at the scene following the single vehicle collision.

In a statement, Wiltshire Police said: "His family are being supported by a specialist trained officer and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

The road was closed for several hours while the force carried out investigations.

Officers are now asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or those with relevant dash came footage to contact the Serious Collision Investigation team by calling 01225 694596 and quoting log number 176 of August 25.