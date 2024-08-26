A man has died following an incident at Foxhill motocross in Wiltshire.

Emergency services were called to the event, near Wanborough at around 9.15pm on Thursday 22 August to reports that a man in his 30s had been assaulted.

He had sustained significant injuries and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment where he died on Sunday 25 August.

In a statement, Wiltshire Police said: "Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time - they are being supported by specialist officers.

"The case is now being referred to the Major Crime Investigation Team and enquiries continue."

Ben Starr, 34, of Woodside Avenue, Ripley, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

He appeared at court on Saturday 24 August and has been released on court bail until his next appearance on September 27.