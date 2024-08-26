A motorcyclist has been left with potentially life-changing injuries following a crash in Kenn, near Exeter.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Kenn Lane at around 6:40pm on Friday 23 August following a collision involving a single motorcycle.

The rider, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital where he is now receiving treatment.

Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team, South West Ambulance Service and Devon Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with relevant dash-cam footage to get in touch online or by calling 101 and quoting log 789 23/8/24.