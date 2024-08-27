An animal park in Wiltshire says it's experiencing a "baby boom," following a number of new arrivals - including flamingo chicks.

Keepers at Longleat Safari Park have also welcomed Amur tiger cubs, a cotton top tamarin money and an endangered secretary bird to the park.

Two Californian sea lion pups have also recently been born, keepers added.

Darren Beasley, head of animal operations at Longleat, said it is proving to be an "exciting" year for new arrivals.

He added: "The flamingo chicks should be relatively easy for people to spot as they tour the safari park."

All flamingo chicks are born with white plumage which they will keep for around three years and a straight bill which gradually droops down as the bird grows.

Mr Beasley said: "It's interesting to note that while the babies initially have white or grey feathers as they grow and develop, they will become pink. This is because the colour comes through from their diet,"

"In the wild flamingos eat small crustaceans and other microscopic animals and plants which are obtained by filter feeding.

"At Longleat they eat a special flamingo diet that contains pigments essential for maintaining their distinct colour," he said.

When fully grown, flamingos are around 1.5m tall and can weigh anywhere up to 7kg.

They live 15-20 years in the wild, however in captivity, and safe from predators, they can live up to the age of 70.