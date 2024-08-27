A light aircraft has landed on a main road in Gloucestershire, according to police.

Gloucestershire Police said emergency services are at the scene on the A419 Stroud Road, near Aston Down airfield, in Frampton Mansell.

The force said it received a report that the aircraft had landed on the road at around 4:45pm on Tuesday 27 August.

A spokesperson said: "There were two occupants on board who will be assessed by the ambulance service, and it is understood that no other vehicles were involved."

Officers said that road closures are in place while emergency services deal with the incident, and are advising motorists to avoid the area.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...