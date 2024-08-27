Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Louisa Britton has been to meet Dom and his family

A six-year-old boy from Somerset has been helping save lives through videos posted on social media.

Dom Jefferies, from Burnham-on-Sea, lives near one of the largest tidal ranges in the world.

Inspired by his dad who's a coastguard, he's made it his mission to share safety tips for beach-goers on YouTube and Facebook.

Dom said: "I've been making videos about keeping people safe and also animals safe.

"I want people to be safe on the beach. So they can still have an amazing life."

Dom ends each of his videos with the words 'be safe' Credit: Dom Jefferies

His messages are particularly important for anyone venturing onto the beaches along the Bristol Channel, where the mud is notorious.

He added: "The mud here is quite slippy and people could easily sink in it because there was quite a lot of quicksand."

Dom's mum Debbie said: "As parents, you know, we're always saying, 'Don't do that', and I imagine that becomes very grinding."

" So I think to have someone of a more relatable age, saying 'This is dangerous', 'Take your litter home', 'Obey the flags', and all these sorts of things, I think it is just far more relatable for them."

Tapping into a much younger audience is something the local search and rescue team says could make all the difference.

Mark Newman, from BARB Search and Rescue, said: "Dom is doing a great job raising awareness of beach safety along this stretch of coastline, promoting it to a whole new audience.

"And that's so important where we have fast flowing tides and dangerous mud along this stretch of coastline. So the work he's doing is very much appreciated."