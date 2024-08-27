Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Lucy McDaid spent the day with Steve and Jennie

Torbay's new MP has said it's important his disability doesn't define him, after his golden retriever guide dog has captured the attention of people all over the world.

Steve Darling, who is registered blind, wants to use his position as a disabled MP to provide a voice for others like him.

Mr Darling successfully overturned a Conservative majority of 17,749 to take the Devon seat from Kevin Foster, who was first elected for the Conservatives in 2015.

He has had a political career spanning three decades, first being elected onto Torbay Council in 1995 and then leading the authority from 2019. At the time, he was the country's only visually impaired council leader.

Mr Darling was born with a genetic eye disease and brought up in a Torquay B&B. He was registered blind at 18, but Jennie is his first guide dog.

Jennie, four, is Darling's first guide dog. Credit: ITV

Since the pair arrived in Westminster, Jennie has gone down a treat.

She now has a social media account in her name - although not created by Steve or his Party - with more than 18,000 followers.

And s he has a dedicated person to handle the stream of press requests.

Mr Darling said: "I'm actually having to build extra time into walking around Westminster because people are wanting a selfie with myself and Jennie.

"I even had a couple from Mexico stopping me asking for a selfie."

Jennie, four, isn't used to going on escalators and is awaiting training so she can better navigate the complex corridors of Westminster.

The MP said: "What Jennie does struggle with is the crowds when you're walking on the street close to Westminster and it's heaving with tourists.

"That's a bit of a challenge for her because people aren't realising there's a golden retriever that they could be stepping on."

Jennie isn't the first guide dog to grace the House of Commons but she's still an uncommon sight and particularly enjoys going in for a "good lie down".

Mr Darling said: "She doesn't necessarily snore, she will often be dreaming about chasing rabbits, so she'll be whimpering in the middle of somebody's speech."

Like all Liberal Democrat MPs, Mr Darling wants to focus on adult social care and cleaning up our rivers.

He also has an eye on "genuinely affordable housing" for people in Torbay.

On the unprecedented attention both he and Jennie have received since being elected, Mr Darling said: "It's about getting the balance right.

"It's really important that my disability should not define me.

"Equally, as long as I'm doing my best for Torbay and doing the right things in Westminster, as long as I can discharge those duties, I am able to champion things like parking on pavements...helping with that agenda is fine."

On his working relationship with Jennie, Mr Darling concluded: "It's a world we're beginning to discover together."

"It is a partnership and that's what our world is. It's making sure that we as a partnership are doing the best for Torbay."

