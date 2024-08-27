Police on e-bikes in Cornwall and Devon to boost neighbourhood engagement 

Following a successful pilot of e-bikes, Devon and Cornwall Police have now rolled out the scheme to other areas to boost neighbourhood engagement.

The pilot was initially launched in Cornwall and supported by Cornwall Council.

There are now 39 e-bikes in use across Camborne, Plymouth, Penzance, Exeter, Bodmin, Cullompton, Falmouth, Truro Launceston, Hayle and Helston.

In one day, an officer covered 71km using an e-bike and received positive feedback from the community.

Work is underway to purchase more e-bikes and deploy them to more sites around Devon and Cornwall.

Superintendent Ian Thompson said: “The electric bikes initiative is boosting the ability of our neighbourhood teams to engage with and be visible in their communities, whilst allowing them to be in places that do not always have a police presence.

“In turn, this is taking the pressure off our vehicle fleet and allowing us to be less reliant on cars and reduce our carbon footprint.

“The feedback from officers is extremely positive, who realise the benefits of faster, quieter patrols and the wellbeing benefits of being active and outside.

“We are expanding the fleet of electric bikes to other areas of the force and hope soon that all Neighbourhood Teams in Devon and Cornwall will have access to them for use within their normal duties. '