A cat rescue centre in Somerset says it's "devastated" after 18 cats were let out during a break-in.

Judy Knowles runs Compassion for Cats in Oakhill, near Shepton Mallet in Somerset. She's been rehoming cats for three years.

On Monday 26 August Judy discovered the site had been broken into and doors were left open for the rescued cats to escape.

Eight cats remain missing.

Speaking to ITV News West Country she said the cats had been chased "with a broom" and those that returned were "in distress".

Judy said she's "absolutely devastated".

She said: "These are our lives.

"They know us, and we know them. For somebody to go in those pens and be so brutal, I find it absolutely soul destroying."

Judy said she "can't understand" why someone would do it, and thanked those who have come forward to help.

She added the centre is near a main road and is concerned for the safety of the cats still missing.

The charity is now appealing for donations to help pay for the treatment of the injured cats and further security measures.

Avon and Somerset Police have been notified about the incident and Judy has asked for anyone with any evidence to come forward to help with the investigation.