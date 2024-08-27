A Gloucester street has been cordoned off following a "serious incident" overnight.

Parts of Paul Street and Tarrington Road in Tredworth have been closed off after the incident in the early hours of Tuesday 27 August.

Gloucestershire Police said it was called to the scene at around 1:45am and an investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the force said: "House to house enquiries are taking place and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police can provide this to officers online by completing this form and quoting incident 24 of 27 August.

"No further information can be released at this time.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...