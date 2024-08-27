Bristol City women head coach Lauren Smith has resigned just 12 days before the start of the football season.

Smith, who had been in charge of the team since 2021, announced that she would be leaving to "explore new opportunities".

The team won promotion back to the WSL in 2023 but suffered relegation back to the Championship at the end of their last campaign.

Speaking of her decision, Smith said: "It is with a very heavy heart that I leave the club, a club that means so much to me, but the time is right for me to explore new opportunities.

"I want to thank all the staff and players that I have worked with over the years for their support and hard work on and off the pitch.

"I will always keep a keen eye on how City are doing and wish everyone well for the coming season.”

Smith had only signed a new three-year contract in August 2023 and had seen the club move to play all their home matches at Ashton Gate.

Credit: PA

Gavin Marshall, Chair of City Women, said: “It is hard to put into words how much Lauren has given to Bristol City over the years.

"I thank her for her tireless hard work and commitment to the development of City Women, we are sad to see her go.

"The club is proud of the part it has played in Lauren’s development as a Coach and take this opportunity to wish her the very best for her future.

"Lauren will always be welcome back at Ashton Gate and will be missed by the staff and players.”

Loren Dykes will take on the role of Interim Head Coach while the Club begins its search for the best candidate to lead its talented squad for the upcoming Women’s Championship campaign.

The team have their first match in the league on 8 September against Southampton.