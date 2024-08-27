Tributes to 'larger than life' family man who died in Twerton crash
Tributes have been paid to a "larger than life" man who died in a crash in Bath.
Anthony Rogers, 45, was killed in a collision in Twerton at around 2:20am on Sunday 25 August.
The single-vehicle crash happened between Pennyquick and Whiteway Road, and involved a purple Citroen C4.
His family said he would be "greatly missed by everyone". They've released a statement paying tribute to the Bath man.
They said: “Ant was a larger than life character and a free spirit who lit up every room and lived life to the full.
“He was a much-loved son, father, brother, uncle, friend and partner. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.”
Avon and Somerset Police said that a specially-trained officer continues to provide support to Mr Rogers’ family and their sympathies go out to them at this difficult time.
