Tributes have been paid to a "larger than life" man who died in a crash in Bath.

Anthony Rogers, 45, was killed in a collision in Twerton at around 2:20am on Sunday 25 August.

The single-vehicle crash happened between Pennyquick and Whiteway Road, and involved a purple Citroen C4.

His family said he would be "greatly missed by everyone". They've released a statement paying tribute to the Bath man.

They said: “Ant was a larger than life character and a free spirit who lit up every room and lived life to the full.

“He was a much-loved son, father, brother, uncle, friend and partner. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.”

Avon and Somerset Police said that a specially-trained officer continues to provide support to Mr Rogers’ family and their sympathies go out to them at this difficult time.

