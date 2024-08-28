A fire which left a town-centre Dunelm store seriously damaged was "accidental," the fire service has said.

Firefighters were called to the home furnishings store at the Quedam Shopping Centre, in Yeovil, at around 5pm on Sunday 25 August.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue (DSFR) said the fire was most likely started "accidentally outside the building, possibly from a discarded cigarette."

A Dunelm store spokesperson confirmed the building will remain closed for the "foreseeable future."

Crews from across Somerset and Dorset attended the blaze at the Dunelm store in Yeovil. Credit: Sherborne Fire Station

The fire damaged 30% of the roof, and "all the contents of the building were damaged by smoke and water", the fire service said.

It added adjacent buildings were checked for smoke and fire damage, and no issues were found.

In a statement, Dunelm said everyone was safely evacuated and no one was harmed in the incident. It's been contacted for further comment.

The Quedam Shopping Centre has since reopened.