A man who smashed a weight plate over his friend's head at least four times has been found guilty of his murder.

Jordan Simcock, 24, died after being subjected to a "brutal" attack at the hands of Michael Drake in February.

He suffered catastrophic injuries during the incident at a house in Ruishton, a small village in Somerset. He died in hospital two days after the attack.

Drake, 46 and from Taunton, admitted manslaughter but denied murder. He was found guilty on Wednesday 28 August following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

The jury was told that the two men had been drinking together in Taunton before heading to an address in Coronation Close with another friend.

The pair had an argument inside the property, which is when Drake repeatedly hit Mr Simcock over the head with a weight plate.

Drake then left the house with the weight plate in a bag. Their friend called an ambulance for Jordan who was taken to hospital.

CCTV footage from the night of the attack showed Drake walking towards Taunton after the attack without the bag and weight plate. It was later found in a police search.

Drake then visited a friend’s house in Taunton where he showered and was given a clean set of clothes. He was arrested that night.

Following the conviction, Senior Investigating Officer Nadine Partridge from Avon and Somerset Police described the attack as "shocking".

“A pathologist found Jordan had been hit over the head at least four times, causing catastrophic injuries which, despite the best efforts of medics, led to his death," she added.

"It was a brutal attack by a man clearly intent on causing serious injury.

“Michael Drake knew he had caused Jordan significant harm, but rather than attempt to help him, he left to try and hide his crimes.”

Drake is due to be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 29 August.