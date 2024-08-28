A man has died and seven were taken to hospital, including a child, following a two-vehicle crash near Tavistock.

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a Vauxhall Astra and a Kia Rio at Iron Railings Cross, near Tavistock at around 12.55pm on Monday 26 August.

A 46-year-old local man, who was the front seat passenger in the Kia, died at the scene.

Four other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. One of them, a young child, sustained life-threatening injuries.

Three other people sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The emergency services attended the scene, and an investigation has been opened to establish the circumstances.

The road was reopened at around 12.30am on Tuesday 27 August.

A man in his 30s from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.

He has been released on bail, pending further investigations.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting log number 363 of 26/8/24.