Play Brightcove video

The RSPCA has described the rise in dog cruelty cases across Devon and Cornwall as "heartbreaking", as Kathy Wardle reports

An animal welfare charity has said it has seen a "shocking" rise in dog cruelty cases across the South West.

The RSPCA received 1,659 reports of cruelty to dogs in Devon and Cornwall in 2023, compared with 1,485 in 2022 - an increase of more than 11%.

Sammy Thompson, marketing and fundraising manager at RSPCA Cornwall Branch, said: "We can't believe there has been a rise in dog cruelty cases.

"And it's not just beatings, it's stabbings, it's mutilations - it's horrendous things that we can't get our heads around."

The number of reports has been rising year-on-year since the pandemic, according to the RSPCA.

Nationally, the charity received 52,662 reports in 2023, compared with 42,613 reports of cruelty to dogs in 2020 - a 23% increase in four years.

The RSPCA said many of the dogs are emaciated when they arrive at the centre. Credit: RPSCA

Ms Thompson said there's "a whole list of reasons" as to why the figures have been rising.

"I think Covid had a massive effect where people weren't able to report or see cruelty anymore - so what we've seen is the knock on effect of that, and then also the cost of living crisis," she said.

Ms Thompson added there's "no excuse" for treating animals badly.

She said: "We give out welfare assistance everyday to people that are struggling with their veterinary bills, and we offer food.

"Other charities do incredible work to support people and their pets in the home, so all people need to do is to reach out and not turn to drastic measures and fail their animals."

The new data has been released as part of the organisation's No Animal Deserves Cruelty appeal, which aims encourage people to create a kinder world for animals.