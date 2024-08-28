Two slip and slide tourist attractions in Cornwall have been left thousands of pounds out of pocket after being targeted by vandals.

The first attack happened at Mega Slip and Slide, in Blackwater, near Truro, overnight on Thursday 15 August.

It was followed by a second attack at Avalanche Slip n Slide in East Crinnis Holiday Park, near St Austell, on Monday 26 August, in which four slides were badly damaged.

It is believed the slides were slashed with a sharp object.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it has received reports of criminal damage at the attractions and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Dominic McCalwane said it has cost around £10,000 to repair the damage at Mega Slip and Slide.

Dominic McCalwane, owner of Mega Slip and Slide, said he was "very disappointed" after discovering one of the slides had been vandalised.

"Our customers, they come here for the smiles and for a good time," he said.

"It's disappointing for myself as a business owner, but also for the community because we bring a lot of people through this little village."

Mr McCalwane said he has spent around £10,000 repairing the slip and slide and installing security cameras at the site in order to be able to continue trading.

"We've now got 4K imagery of the whole site," he said. "We don't expect to actually have to do that."

He added: "It's strange to see a CCTV camera but you have to adapt and overcome."

Dan Olford, owner of East Crinnis Holiday Park, said he has been forced to close Avalanche Slip n Slide for the foreseeable future due to the scale of the damage.

"We've been through the emotional rollercoaster of feeling very hurt, sad, and upset, trying to understand why someone would do something like this," he said.

Mr Olford said it will cost thousands of pounds to repair the slides, which are currently not fit for purpose.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it is no longer investigating reports of criminal damage at Mega Slip and Slide in Truro.

"At this time, there are no viable lines of enquiry however if further evidence comes to light the incident can be re-visited," a police spokesperson said.

The force said it is investigating reports of criminal at East Crinnis Holiday Park and is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.