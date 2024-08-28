Police have released a picture of a man they want to talk to after three teenage girls were "inappropriately touched" at Glastonbury Festival this year.

It happened at around 10.45pm on Sunday 30 June in front of the Pyramid Stage.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: " The man in the image we’re releasing is described as white, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, tall with short brown hair.

Police wish to speak with this man after three teenage girls were "inappropriately touched" at Glastonbury Festival. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

"He appears to be wearing a top with a University of Leeds logo on the chest.

" The victims were provided with access to specialist support services immediately following the incident and these continue to be available to them."

The force have asked anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5224169887.