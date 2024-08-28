Uncle figure 'cruelly' murdered by 'dangerous' and 'extremely violent' man

A man who stabbed someone in the chest before saying "I'm done with you now" and walking off has been found guilty of murder.

Samwen Muiruri stabbed 55-year-old Kidane Gebrehiwot outside his home in Gloucester in August last year.

Despite the best efforts of passers-by and emergency responders, Mr Gebrehiwot collapsed and died.

Muiruri, 32, denied murder but was found guilty by a jury at Gloucester Crown Court on Wednesday 28 August.

The court heard the two men had met each other on a previous occasion but crossed paths by chance that night.

CCTV footage showed the men together on a number of streets before an argument took place on Eastgate Street.

Mr Gebrehiwot walked away and Muiruri walked to his home nearby. He picked up a knife and returned to confront Gebrehiwot.

Muiruri was arrested at his home address the following day. A jacket and trainers which matched those seen in CCTV footage were seized from his bedroom and were found to have Mr Gebrehiwot’s blood on them.

He denied his involvement throughout but a jury found Muiruri guilty of murder and possession of a knife in a public place after a two-week trial.

Following the investigation, detective inspector Adam Stacey from Gloucestershire Police said: “It has been just over 12 months since Kidane was cruelly killed, and this has been a difficult time for his family and close friends.

“Kidane was well known and loved in the community. He was described as being very caring and was affectionately known as ‘Uncle’.

“Muiruri on the other hand is a very angry and dangerous individual who has a propensity for extreme violence. His premeditated and cowardly act has robbed Kidane’s family of his life.

“I welcome the jury’s verdict and hope that Kidane’s loved ones can now find closure and continue with their lives, albeit without him.”

Samwen Muiruri has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Gloucester Crown Court on Thursday 29 August.