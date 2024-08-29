A 10-month-old girl has become the second person to die as a result of a crash in Devon earlier this week.

The crash happened at Iron Railings Cross, near Tavistock, on Monday 26 August.

A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Seven others, including the 10-month-old girl, were also injured and taken to hospital.

Despite the best efforts of medics the baby girl died on Thursday 29 August.

Three people remain in hospital after sustaining serious injuries. Three others have been discharged having received treatment for minor injuries.

Devon and Cornwall Police Sergeant Troy Bennett said: “This is a tragic incident, and the thoughts of our officers are with the family and friends of all those involved.

“This will have shocked and saddened the community, especially with the death of a young child. We are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

“Specialist officers are supporting the families involved.”

A man in his 30s from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving. He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police online or by calling 101 quoting log number 363 of 26/8/24.