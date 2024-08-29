Boy, 6, seriously hurt in two-car crash at crossroads in Devon

A six-year-old boy has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after a crash in Devon.

The boy was taken to Bristol Children's Hospital for treatment.

The incident happened at a set of crossroads at Wheatley Road and Highmoor near Week St Mary on Wednesday 28 August at 5pm.

It involved a black VW Tiguan and a red Nissan Qashqai. The boy was a passenger in the Nissan.

The drivers of the two cars were uninjured.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who can help should call 101 and quote 50240217835.