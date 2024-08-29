Play Brightcove video

Watch Marina Jenkins' report with Leo and his mother Abigail

A boy from Cornwall has taken on a charity challenge after his grandmother was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Leo Taylor, aged six, is running, walking and cycling 50km to raised money for Cancer Research UK.

His grandmother, Victoria Kelly, received the diagnosis at the age of 45 this summer.

Leo said: "I'm doing this challenge for my nanny so she can get rid of her cancer. The money is all going to the scientists so they can make the right medicine for my nanny."

His mother, Abigail Taylor-Hudd, said: "My mum went for a blood transfusion and it came back that she had some cancerous cells.

"They found Stage 2 bowel cancer, then they found two tumours and then Stage 3 bowel cancer."

Leo's grandmother, Victoria, has been diagnosed with cancer at the age of 45. Credit: Family handout

Abigail continued: "She’s got it on her lymph nodes and she’s going in for scans on her liver as well. So we don’t know what that’s going to come back as. But it’s just like a massive shock."

Leo's grandad had decided to swim 50km, so Leo wanted to do his bit too.

Every day, Leo will be completing 5km by making the most of the countryside and beaches near where he lives in Launceston - places he has loved visiting with his grandmother.

He said: "We sometimes go theme park, but the thing we do every day is the beach. She likes chilling and watching the news. So she’ll probably see me on here!"

So far, Leo's fundraiser has raised more than £650 for Cancer Research UK. His mother said: "We are proud of him. He always does stuff that makes me proud because he’s so outgoing and crazy."