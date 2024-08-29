Play Brightcove video

A Cornish army veteran has become a wheelchair tennis champion at Wimbledon.

Fay Dutfield-Horton, from St Erth, was competing at the ‘Play Your Way To Wimbledon’ competition.

She took up wheelchair tennis because of the pain caused by a spinal condition and an autoimmune disorder.

Her success at one of tennis's hallowed homes is all the more remarkable as she was hospitalised last year with another infection, which meant she didn't play until the qualifying match in March this year.

And the day itself came with its own set of challenges - playing on grass using a wheelchair.

She said: "It's like Christmas day playing on a hard court. I'll never feel so grateful for playing on a hard court again. It's about five times harder.”

Despite this, she won all four of her matches - making her the ladies champion.

The competition was played on the warm-up courts.

“This is an area you just don’t get to see, it was just amazing - absolutely amazing. It was magnificent, I was so grateful and so humbled by the experience.”

As well as ticking Wimbledon off her must do list, Fay has also earned her international colours, representing her home country of Wales.

Moving forward, Fay wants to remind people that disabilities don’t limit you.

She said: “If we focus on all the bad stuff in our lives, we won’t do anything. If we change the pattern, and focus on what we can do, instead of what we can’t - then I believe anything is achievable. Age is just a number.”