One of Britain’s oldest donkey beach ride companies has hit back at calls to ban the seaside tradition.

Families have visited Weston-super-Mare beach to ride the donkeys for generations, but there are some who want to see the tradition banned.

Becca Hullah started a petition calling for the rides to end, saying she thinks it is "outdated" and "cruel".

She told ITV News she does not believe it is an issue of individual firms mistreating donkeys, but is a wider "ethical issue".

"I just think it's an issue morally you shouldn't be using them for your own profit," she said.

RG Mager & Sons has been holding donkey rides in Weston-super-Mare beach since 1886.

RG Mager & Sons have been holding donkey rides on Weston-super-Mare beach since 1886. Credit: North Somerset Council & South West Heritage Trust

The firm has around 40 donkeys which are kept in stables nearby and rotated to work different days.

Anne Mager, who runs the company, insists its donkeys are always well looked after.

Anne Mager runs the firm and insists her family’s donkeys have always been well looked after.

She said they do not start doing rides until they are at least four years old, there are weight limits for riders and the main season is three months long.

She also said the rides don’t generate a profit and have to be subsidised by other parts of the business.

"We breed lovely big healthy donkeys, they live upwards of 30 years with us," she told ITV News.

This photograph was taken during the summer of 1947. Credit: PA

She added that it's "very hurtful" that people assume they are "cruel to the animals we actually love".

"It's a nice way of life for them, it's healthy, they like to interact with people, so it's not cruel in any way."

Many beach-goers told ITV News they are still pleased to see the donkeys still there.

"It's all part of it, it always has been," one said. "They're treated well, they're looked after the kids love it and so do I", one said.

"I think it's really good for children and for donkeys to interact with humans", another added.

The donkeys in Weston-super-Mare in 1982. Credit: PA

Cllr Mike Solomon from North Somerset Council says the animals are routinely checked.

"There are regular independent checks, there are RSPCA checks and the beach teams, the rangers, they check regularly as well."

Hundreds of messages of support for the donkey firm have been sent in to ITV News in the past 24 hours.

Shirley Harris, from Gloucester, described it as a "lovely tradition", adding: "As long as they're well looked after and not suffering I don't see the harm in it, I don't feel they're being exploited and I'm sure they enjoy the exercise."

Jan Donnelly also said it would be sad to see the donkeys go, adding: "Providing they are well cared for, what's the difference between this and stables?"

While Tina Davis said: "They should definitely stay - it’s a seaside tradition. They are well cared for and they swap them around so not the same animals everyday."