Play Brightcove video

Dashcam footage shows the terrifying moment a motorist drove the wrong way down a dual carriageway

A motorist has been captured driving down the wrong way down a busy dual carriageway in Devon on a dashcam.

The blue Volkswagen was caught driving towards oncoming traffic in the outside lane of the A30 near the Whiddon Down exit, near Okehampton.

The dramatic footage, filmed by @trailerservicingsouthwest, shows drivers having to move into the inside lane to avoid a head-on collision with the obviously confused driver.

They said: "Car travelling in the wrong direction on the A30. Police helicopter up."

It is not known where the car joined the A30 or where it was able to safely merge off.

Emergency services were called by other concerned motorists on the road but it is not believed anyone was injured.