ITV News' Ross Arnott went to meet Rhed and his dad

A 10-year-old golfer from Bath has said that he hopes to make it as a professional, as he recovers from winning his club's championship.

Rhed Messer shot -7 under par at Cumberwell Park Golf Club in Bradford-on-Avon to win the competition, beating dozens of adults in the process.

The win, which he secured over two days, saw him break the record for the youngest winner of the competition at the club.

The thing he enjoyed most was who he beat in the process - his own dad!

Rhed Messer with his trophy after winning the competition.

Rhed said: "It felt amazing. I knew I was out first on the second day and I knew I just had to keep it calm.

"Everyone is really nice about it and keeps saying congratulations.

"My family were all super proud, I keep getting messages from my grandad about me being the top golfer in the house now.

"My dad was so happy, he said he almost cried it was just one of the best feelings I have ever felt. I want to be a pro golfer, and hopefully can do it."

Rhed Messer won the competition with a net score of -7.

Many of the golfers he beat in the competition had been playing the sport for decades - before Rhed was even born.

His reputation as a potential golfing prodigy has been enhanced and his dad Gavin was delighted for him.

Gavin said: "It has just been absolutely awesome. He has been absolutely buzzing, I was so proud of him but I have to be honest I was a little bit hurt and wounded about it as well.

"I think his future is bright and if he keeps interested and enjoys it then I think he could go far. I have asked if I can be his caddy if he makes it on the tour!"