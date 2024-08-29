Play Brightcove video

Watch as two people cause the stampede of 250 seals on a beach in North Cornwall.

Video from The Seal Research Trust.

A video has been released of walkers causing a seal stampede on a beach in North Cornwall.

In the video two people are seen to disturb 250 seals, causing the seals to charge into the sea on 17 December 2023.

According to the Seal Research Trust this was the "worst disturbance incident on record" in their 25-year history.

It took place on a protected beach, a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), where seals were a monitored feature, so disturbing them was an offence, it said.

As a result this incident was followed up and actioned by Natural Englands enforcement team.

Stampede's such as this cause stress, injury and waste valuable energy during the moulting season when the seals are most vulnerable.

Following DEFRA’s Marine and Coastal Wildlife Code, the Seal Research Trusts advice is to:

Avoid beaches with seals

Watch from cliff tops, hides, viewpoints and paths

Move slowly and talk quietly

Use binoculars or camera zoom lenses for a better view

They said this advice is more important now, as we have just entered the pupping season.

Report seal disturbance to sightings@cornwallsealgroup.co.uk