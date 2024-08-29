Play Brightcove video

CCTV shows killer riding on man's lap to ATM before leaving him to die

A homeless drug addict who stole a vulnerable man's mobility scooter and left him to die in freezing conditions has been jailed for his manslaughter.

Neil Shadwick, 63, was dragged along a road by Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 41, as she sped away from a Tesco supermarket in Stroud.

Mr Shadwick had Parkinson's and struggled with his mobility and communication. He was classed as vulnerable and had been exploited in the past.

In the early hours of 22 January last year, Hawkins and Mr Shadwick had gone to two cash machines to get money.

CCTV showed the father-of-two riding on his scooter to the Tesco cash machine. Hawkins was sat on his lap.

But when Mr Shadwick was unable to withdraw cash, Hawkins stole his scooter and sped off - dragging him along for around 100m until he fell off.

It was around 1.45am, and temperatures had plummetted to -6C. Mr Shadwick managed to drag himself back to the ATM to try to retrieve his bank card, but then he collapsed.

Neil Shadwick, 63, relied on his mobility scooter to get around. Credit: Family photo

He was not found until 5.30am, when Tesco staff arrived to open the store.

Drifting in and out of consciousness, Mr Shadwick was able to tell them “Kim” and “robbery” before he was taken to hospital, where he died later that day as a result of hypothermia.

Mr Shadwick's scooter was later found abandoned by a member of the public on Bisley Old Road.

Hawkins previously pleaded guilty to his manslaughter, aggravated vehicle taking and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

During a hearing at Gloucester Crown Court on Thursday 29 August, she was sentenced to six year's in prison for her role in Mr Shadwick's death.

Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 41, has been jailed for manslaughter. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

She was jailed for a further six months for unrelated offences including shoplifting and drug possession charges.

Mary Cowe, prosecuting, told the court Mr Shadwick was “extremely vulnerable” and lived in supported accommodation in Stroud, relying on carers visiting him four times a day.

“This defendant was known to have come to his home and was a regular visitor from the end of 2021,” she said.

“This was a man who was physically vulnerable and that would have been obvious to anyone who visited.”

Bodycam captures moment Hawkins sobs as she is arrested

Play Brightcove video

Describing the incident that led to his death, Miss Cowe said: “There comes a point where he has stepped off the scooter and uses it steady himself.

“The defendant climbs in and drives off. Hawkins drove the scooter for 57 seconds, dragging Mr Shadwick along the road.

“The defendant continues to move on without stopping and abandons the scooter on Bisley Old Road.

“The temperature that night was below freezing, and it was sufficiently cold for the local council to activate the severe weather emergency protocol.

“Staff working at the Tesco that night described it as freezing and said the temperature was between -4C and -6C.”

The mobility scooter was found abandoned by a member of the public on Bisley Old Road. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

She added: “She did what she did out of a fit of pique. It was selfish and spiteful but not premeditated.”

Detective Inpsector Adam Stacey, from Gloucestershire Police, described Hawkin's actions as "callous, vile and absolutely disgusting".

"It is hard to imagine what goes through someone's mind at that point. Kimberley Hawkins' actions that night were reprehensible."