A football club has said it is devastated after losing thousands of pounds worth of equipment in a "potential arson attack".

Swindon Supermarine Youth FC said it discovered two its containers, storing training apparatus and pitch marking equipment, were set alight on Wednesday 28 August.

Firefighters were called to Supermarine Road, in South Marston, at around 2.30pm following reports of a "small fire in the open," Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said.

The club said it believes the fire was started deliberately.

Mike Ash, Secretary of Swindon Supermarine Youth FC, said: "To say the least it's mindless vandalism because why would anyone want to do that? We can't get our heads around it.

"We've devastated and very upset, but our first thought was that we've got to keep the club going for our players."

There are 230 young footballers registered at Swindon Supermarine Youth FC, which has 17 teams in total ranging from under-7s to under-18s.

The fire happened just days before the start of the new season, which gets underway on Saturday 31 August.

Mr Ash added: "We're absolutely adamant that the games will go ahead.

"This is going to be difficult in the short-term and we're going to have to do some fundraising, but hopefully when we come out of this we'll be a lot stronger.

"We have to find a way of replacing the equipment that has been damaged. It may take a little bit of time but we are intending on setting up a fundraising campaign.

The club thanked people who have already come forward to support them.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: “We have received a report of a potential arson attack at Webbswood Stadium Complex, in Swindon."

The force said its enquiries are ongoing and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.