A controversial traffic scheme which saw wiggly lines brought to Clevedon seafront will be removed by summer near year.

The £1.3million scheme saw parking spaces facing out to sea removed, a “yellow brick road” created on parts of the street and wiggly lines painted on the road.

Residents and visitors were quick to criticise the changes and the RAC described as one of the “most bizarre” road schemes it had seen.

North Somerset Council is now spending almost half a million pounds to reverse the changes it made to The Beach in Clevedon in 2022.

After outcry in the town and an independent review of the scheme, the council committed to spend £425,000 reversing most of the changes.

People are now being invited to a drop-in event to find out more about the changes.

The event will be held at Clevedon Community Centre in Princes Road between 11am and 8pm on Monday 9 September and will give people the opportunity to view new plans and talk to council officers.

Residents dubbed this part of the scheme as Clevedon's own 'yellow brick road' Credit: BPM Media

Hannah Young, who is the council’s executive member with responsibility for highways and councillor for Clevedon South, said: “We have listened to the community and the consultants and we plan to reinstate the sea facing parking, remove the two-way cycle path and adjust the roundabout to a traditional layout which is enabled by the repositioning of the cycle lane.

"I’ve already had good feedback that the new plans will address the problems that residents and visitors have experienced in this area and I hope the changes will make the area easier to navigate for motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and disabled users.”

The changes will see the wiggly lines removed, new loading bays and a coach drop-off point installed as well as new vehicular access to the Promenade for boats and ice cream vans. Pedestrian crossings will be improved and planters repositioned.

The road will remain a one-way system but with improved road markings and signage. Instead of a two-way cycle lane, a single contraflow cycle lane will run alongside the road.

Credit: J ohn Wimperis, Local Democracy Reporting Service