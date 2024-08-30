A five-year-old girl has died after a car crash in Bristol.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Bishport Avenue, in Hartcliffe, at around 8.20pm on Wednesday 14 August.

Footage captured at the scene revealed a car in the road, engulfed in flames.

Four people were taken to hospital following the incident, one of which was in serious condition.

A five-year-old girl later died from her injuries, officers said.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said" "Her family are aware and they are being offered support by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

"Our thoughts are with them at this time."

The force are renewing their appeal for witnesses and anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage is asked to come forward.

If you have any information which could aid their enquiries, contact 101 and quote reference 5224214101.

