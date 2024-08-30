A prehistoric settlement thought to be at least 2,000 years old has been uncovered at the site of an engineering company in Bristol.

Evidence of small buildings was discovered as part of ongoing site infrastructure improvements at Rolls-Royce in Filton.

Archeologists also uncovered human remains of an individual thought to be living in the Roman settlement.

George Mitchell, from Rolls Royce, described the discovery as "remarkable."

Archeologists found posts holes thought to be for either an animal pen or a small simple building. Credit: Rolls-Royce

Remains of the settlement included several holes where posts were fitted to support "simple, small buildings".

Archeologists said several pits, most likely used for keeping animals, were found within the settlement.

Prehistoric artefacts including small shards of pottery were also uncovered.

Based on where the human remains were found, archaeologists suggested the person was not well known to the people in the area or might even have been a criminal.

Human remains were uncovered at the site. Credit: Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce said archeologists from AOC Archeology Group investigated a sample of the site to check for anything of archaeological significance before planned construction work.

Mr Mitchell said it was a "fascinating" development in the ongoing infrastructure project at the site.

"It has sparked the imaginations of our team," he added.

Rolls-Royce said all the findings – including the human remains – are currently with archaeologists for cleaning and processing.

The discoveries will ultimately be stored in a local museum, the engineering company added.