Tributes have been paid to three people who died when the car they were in crashed on the A303 in Somerset.

Andrew Carless, his uncle Dennis Smith, and Claire Stride were all killed in the crash near Whitelackington on Thursday 15 August.

The collision happened at about 3.30pm and involved the Skoda Yeti the trio were travelling in and a van.

The two occupants of the van were also taken to hospital, with one of them having suffered a suspected life-changing injury.

Father-of-two Andrew Carless is described as a generous and thoughtful man who loved his family immensely.

Andrew Carless adored his labradors, and was said to rarely be withone one of his dogs at his heels.

The 44-year-old was born and raised in Gloucester who had a passion for rugby and the countryside and eventually went on to become a farmer, working on dairy and arable farms.

His family said they took great comfort that Andrew, who was also known as Andy, had spent the day doing what he loved - spending time with relatives at the Gillingham and Shaftesbury Show.

Paying tribute to him, they said: “As well as his wife Tina, Andrew leaves behind his two daughters, Hannah, 15, and Beth, 13, his mother Violet, sister Rachael, and father Keith; and a close knit and loving extended family of in-laws, nephews and nieces, cousins and more.

"He was incredibly proud of his family and loved to talk about them to everyone he met. He was a generous, thoughtful man who had a smile, a joke, a kind word and a helping hand for everyone.

"He loved a pint of cider at The Farmer’s Club, cooked a great roast dinner and enjoyed having a family Sunday drive out to a good farm shop for a frothy coffee and a fresh cream eclair. Andrew also adored his labradors and was rarely seen without one of his dogs at his heels.

"He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him."

Dennis Smith was described as a legend by his loved-ones.

He was also a well-respected judge of dairy cattle at shows across the UK and Ireland. Credit: Holstein UK

They spoke of his distinguished career as a renowned dairy farmer and cattle breeder. He was also a well-respected judge of dairy cattle.

The 71-year-old had retired in Corfe, Taunton, but remained incredibly busy during his retirement. He enjoyed horse racing, countryside walks most days as well as socialising with friends old and new.

His family said: “He adored his three grandchildren, who equally adored him.

“He has left behind his two remaining brothers, a sister, a son-in-law, two granddaughters, a grandson, nieces and nephews, in-laws, as well as many, many great friends.

“As a family we keep hearing him referred to as a legend. He was certainly a legend to us.”

Claire Stride, from Devon, has been described as "sociable, fun, charming and the most loyal friend to many".

Claire Stride and Dennis Smith.

The 64-year-old from Devon was also a huge lover of animals.

Paying tribute to her, they said: “She was famous for her crossword wins! She was fluent in Greek, loved to craft, and made legendary preserves.

“Claire always had a pet of some sort and loved horse racing.

“Claire and her twin brother Shaun reunite in the heavens above.

“She is survived by her adoring parents, sister, and other family members, friends, and, very importantly, her beloved cat, Bird.”