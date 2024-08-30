Play Brightcove video

Wayne Rooney joined locals for an Open Mic Night at The Cider Press in Plymouth

Wayne Rooney has been spotted showing off his karaoke skills in Plymouth as he settles into his new home.

The new Argyle manager was filmed taking to the stage at The Cider Press, on the Barbican, as he joined locals for the pub's Open Mic Night on Wednesday 28 August.

Resharing a video on social media, the pub said: "Catch Wayne Rooney singing at our Open Mic Night last night.

"This is why you don't want to miss out on our weekly Wednesday entertainment."

Several fans expressed their admiration for Argyle's new manager on social media, saying "what a guy" and "nice to see Wayne letting his hair down".

The football legend was also spotted at Bar Rakuda, where he posed with the bar staff and bouncer for a photo.

Posting the pictures on social media, the bar said: "Rakuda’s new regular."

Rooney's Argyle are still searching for their first league win this season, having drawn their last two league games after an opening-day loss aginst Sheffield Wednesday.

The side comfortably eased to victory with a 3-0 win over Cheltenham Town in the first round of the League Cup, but were then knocked out after losing 2-0 to Watford on Tuesday 27 August.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...