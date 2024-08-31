Bristol's Turbo Island has been put up for auction, with a guide price of £50,000.

The infamous plot of land in Stokes Croft is being marketed as somewhere that a future landowner could build a four-storey building with a shop or restaurant on the ground level, and flats above.

Property agent Rightmove has stated it believes the previous property on the site was destroyed during bombing in World War Two and the area has been used for commercial advertising since 1944.

But it added there is "scope for a mixed use scheme with suggested Class E on the ground floor and 3 - 4 additional floors of residential accommodation".

The 0.03 acre site has been a place where anti-social behaviour has often been reported, with fly tipping and littering a recurring problem.

Efforts were made almost two years ago to clean the area up, with fencing installed and the area concreted over.

Within a day of the works beginning though, the area was once again littered with debris and the fencing was torn down.

Turbo Island has previously faced difficulties around anti-social behaviour, but is much-loved by many. Credit: Rightmove.

The plot, located at the junction of Jamaica Street and Stokes Croft in east Bristol, is described as having "excellent transport links" to the city centre, Cabot Circus and with easy access "to major motorways and rail links via Montpelier train station".

The listing adds that there is "an abundance of amenities within walking distance... with everything from excellent shopping, vibrant local parks, sports facilities and a host of great bars."

Turbo Island will be sold at a live online auction on Wednesday 16th October 2024 at 5:30pm. People will be able to bid by telephone, by proxy or via their computer.

Anyone hoping to bid for the site must have registered online by Monday 14th October 2024 at 4pm.