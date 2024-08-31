A woman from Gloucester is warning people to be careful with how they store anti-freeze after her two cats died within a fortnight of being poisoned.Natalie Gribble, 43, from Tuffley, was told by vets there was nothing that could be done to make them better after ingesting anti-freeze.Natalie said: "Our girl Lola was the first one who was poorly and died. She was only three-years-old.

"My cats do not go very far and stay in the area where we live. I brought her in and she did not rush to her food bowl which was not like her.The vets initially put Lola on painkillers, but her health then deteriorated."She started collapsing and Lola could not move anymore.

"We took her back to the vets as an emergency and they did a blood test which showed end-stage kidney failure.

"They took a sample of her urine and it was confirmed positive for anti-freeze.Natalie was "absolutely distraught".

"The vet said Lola was at the end stage of kidney failure and would not have made it through the night."

The vet told Natalie anti-freeze poisoning always results in death unless treated immediately.

Natalie's other cat, Travis, started showing signs of feeling unwell two weeks later.

He started showing disinterest in his food before Natalie noticed a change in behaviour.

"Travis hid under my bed all night. We checked him over the following morning and he was the same.

"He was very quiet, and did not seem to be getting any better than the night before.She then took Travis to the vets where a blood test was done immediately, it was then confirmed he also had kidney failure."I pretty much fell to the floor. It was awful.""For this to happen again, I kept saying, not again', and 'who could do this.' I went through a load of emotions.

Natalie is offering a warning to other pet owners: "People need to know this can happen.

"Anti-freeze tastes quite sweet to cats and they like it."People need to make sure they store anti-freeze away properly and there are other non-toxic types of products you can buy."Please look at the label, as you may not realise the screen wash you are putting in your car is toxic.

Natalie has contacted the police and has alerted neighbours in the surrounding area.

"I have to say our vets have been so good. They were amazing with both Lola and Travis."

She has thanked the vets for their help and support.