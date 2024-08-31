A family of four has been taken to hospital after a crash on the M49 motorway in South Gloucestershire.

The collision, which happened at about 4pm on Friday 30 August near Hallen, involved a green DAF lorry, a blue and white Volvo lorry and a silver Nissan Note.The four occupants of the car - a 38-year-old man, a woman, 33, and two children - were taken to hospital.The woman has potentially life-threatening injuries, while a girl aged nine is receiving treatment for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.The man and a younger girl have been discharged but remain with their family members at hospital.Neither lorry driver was injured. Two men have been arrested following the collision.A 34-year-old man was arrested following the collision on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs and obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty. He remains in police custody.A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the limit for a controlled drug. He has been released under investigation pending blood tests.The road was reopened by about 2am on Saturday 31 August. Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for information.