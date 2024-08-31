A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Cheltenham.

Police were called to reports of a woman being seriously injured at a property on Fairfield Road at around 3.30am on Saturday 31 August.

A 66-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

A 77-year-old man from Cheltenham has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody while investigations continue.

A scene guard currently remains in place and officers remain at the scene.

Detectives from Gloucestershire Police's Major Crimes Investigation Team are appealing for anybody with information to come forward, by completing their online form and quoting incident 42 of 31 August.

Alternatively, tips can be passed onto the force anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.

