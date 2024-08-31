Play Brightcove video

Body-worn camera footage captured the moment Coldicott threw an object at police officers.

Two men have been jailed for a total of almost six years for playing a 'significant part' in the violent disorder in Bristol.

Ashley Harris, of Kingswood, threw objects including bottles and cans, at police officers and counter protesters.

The 36-year-old also fought with and hit members of the public and "lashed out" at police officers.

The judge said he was part of the "violent mob" and was "jeering, shouting and screaming" at police officers and members of the public while being "totally out of control". He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Body-worn camera footage showed the moment 28-year-old George Coldicott, of Leominster, threw an object towards a police officer. He took part in disorder in Bristol on 3 August and in London on 31 July, where he threw a metal fence at a police officer.

Coldicott was sentenced to 22 months in prison for the London offence and 34 months for his role in the Bristol disorder, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Both Coldicott and Harris pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Detective Chief Inspector Clement Goodwin, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Both Harris and Coldicott played a significant part in the significant violent disorder we saw in Bristol on 3 August.

"Their actions put the public and police officers at risk. Judges have recognised this and handed them both lengthy prison sentences.

"Our investigation is now well underway with 43 people having been arrested and 29 being charged. Twelve people have now been jailed for their involvement in the shocking disorder in Bristol."