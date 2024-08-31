'One community together': Crowds gather for colourful Cornwall Pride

Play Brightcove video

Sam Blackledge reports on the Cornwall Pride festival in Truro

Cornwall's Pride festival is a 'safe space' for LGBTQ+ people, says the organiser of the event in Truro.

Speaking to ITV West Country as crowds gathered for a colourful celebration in Lemon Quay on 31 August, Matthew Kenworthy Gomes said the county has "always been really inclusive and rebellious."

"We are one community together, and everyone is part of that," he said.

"Our aim as Cornwall Pride is a hate-free Cornwall."

Musicians and performers entertained the crowds in Lemon Quay. Credit: ITV News

But Matthew said his research shows many people do not feel safe in their everyday lives.

"In our feedback, there is at least one person who shares with us that this is the only day that they feel safe," he said. "So what happens the other 364 days of the year?

"It's heartwarming to know that someone feels safe in the community we have created, but our concern is what happens in all the other services that should be safe spaces."

Many people said they felt 'safe' celebrating Pride in Truro. Credit: ITV News

Crowds marched through the city centre before the town crier got the party started.

Volunteer Toby Harris said: "I left here to go to uni for two years and then I came back, and it has definitely changed. There are a lot more inclusive spaces."

Olly Enright added: "I think this is one of the most important events you can have.

"It's an issue that hasn't been addressed properly, so pushing these events and getting people involved is really key."